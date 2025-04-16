Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

John Mousinho has outlined Rob Atkinson’s Easter schedule after his Derby County heroics.

The Pompey boss believes the defender is ready to go again after his surprise injury comeback, as his team take on potential season-defining outings against Norwich City and Watford.

But Mousinho believes the Bristol City loanee is unlikely to be able to feature in both of his team’s quick-fire games, at a critical moment in the campaign.

Atkinson made his return from nearly two months out with a calf injury, producing a heroic two-goal display in the 2-2 weekend draw with Derby County.

The 26-year-old took a physical battering against the Rams, however, and was moved up front as he struggled to move freely in the latter stage of the game.

That was after just three training sessions with the centre-half also struggling with illness, yet Atkinson showed commitment to his temporary side’s cause with his efforts.

Mousinho feels the player will not to shirk his Pompey duties again, but the head coach has to be realistic about his playing schedule.

He said: ‘I think Rob can play once, I don’t think he can twice.

‘We spoke about Rob’s desire to play for the football club and how much that is appreciated. I didn’t quite realise how much that’s echoed and Rob appreciates what he’s got back from the club as well.

‘I’m pretty sure Rob will want to go twice this weekend, but we have to be pretty smart about it because there’s still two games to go after this weekend.

Bristol City take on Pompey defender ‘risk’

Mousinho has been honest about taking a risk with throwing Atkinson straight in with a Derby start, despite the fact he is a Bristol City player and has another year to go on his contract at Ashton Gate.

That raised a question over what Atkinson’s parent club thought about the player potentially risking another setback, though the Pompey boss stated there is no issues on that front with a positive relationship with the Robins continuing.

Mousinho added: ‘We have a really good relationship with Bristol City, that’s whether it’s the coaching staff or Brian (Tinnion) the sporting director.

‘I think there’s a really healthy relationship after what we did in January and trying to help their player.

‘There’s certainly no fingers pointed. I think they know we’ve taken a risk, but we’re trying to be responsible with it. The more that Rob plays as well, the better that is for Bristol City.’