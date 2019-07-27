Nathan Thompson’s dreams of playing Championship football next season could become reality.

That’s after the former Pompey defender lined up for Bristol City under-23s in their pre-season friendly against Yeovil today.

The right-back played the first half in the young Robins’ 2-1 defeat against the National League side, being replaced by Opi Edwards on 46 minutes.

It was his first run-out since letting his contract at Fratton Park expire at the end of last season.

The Blues were keen to offer the 28-year-old a new deal on the south coast, with the defender a key player in Kenny Jackett’s side.

However, with an ambition to play in the Championship, he shelved contract talks back in February and departed following Pompey’s failure to win promotion from League One.

His last Blues outing was the second leg of Pompey’s play-off semi-final against Sunderland – a goalless draw that ended hopes of a return to the second tier.

In total, Thompson made 77 appearances for the club following his arrival on a free transfer from Swindon in the summer of 2017.

Confirming the 28-year-old’s presence in the City under-23 side for their game against the Glovers, Robins boss Lee Johnson said he was ‘having a look’ at what Thompson had to offer.

Speaking to Bristol Live, he said: ‘Nathan Thompson, we just decided to have a look at. We thought we might be a bit light in that right-back area and we are just having a look.

‘He’s out of contract and it’s a player we’ve known from the past.’

Since Thompson’s departure, Pompey have brought in fellow right-back James Bolton on a free transfer from Shrewsbury