Pompey supporters on social media have been reacting to the latest starting XI named by John Mousinho for today's game game at Bristol City.

The Blues boss has made four changes to the side that suffered defeat to Watford last time out.

Callum Lang, Freddie Potts, and Josh Murphy have all dropped to the bench, as well as goalscorer Zak Swanson. Owen Moxon, Paddy Lane, Sammy Silvera, and Terry Devlin come in. There's no place in the match day squad for Adoulaye Kamara with academy midfielder Harry Clout included.

Here’s how fans have reacted to the team news.

@ben29495: Lang on the bench. (Along with a crying emoji)

@HazzaTWood96: Glad to see we're rotating the squad, here's hoping for a Pompey victory away at Bristol this afternoon to end 2024 on a high, PUP.

@kenziemoore01: I mean it’s certainly a lineup…

@al3xmacdonald_: What on earth

@jamie_pfc: Good to see it freshened up a bit, but Silvera.

@JamesCl07148697: Why are the 3 best players on the bench then.

@PFCOllie_: don’t wanna see anyone overly angry. Yes you don’t change a “Winning” team. But Bristol have setup (most probably) to take out Lang and murph. Putting silvera and lane in there changes there style of play.

@morton256 : Makes sense to me, especially when we have another game Wednesday. I'd prefer a fully fit & rested Lang/Murphy at Fratton Park. Does show we need some new additions in January.

@jwldopp: Rotations necessary but expose glaring shallowness of overall squad depth. Silvera back in from the cold, he and Lane both need to show something today and prove they’re capable at this level.