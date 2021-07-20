LiveBristol City v Portsmouth: LIVE updates of the pre-season friendly
Pompey continue their pre-season preparations as they face Bristol City this afternoon (2pm).
The Blues face the Championship outfit at their Robins High Performance Centre.
It’ll be a tough test for Danny Cowley’s side, but one they’ll relish ahead of a renewed League One promotion push.
The Pompey head coach is expected to again field a number of triallists as he continues his summer overhaul.
Norwich striker Gassan Ahadme – who netted a hat-trick against the Hawks – is one set to be involved.
The likes of ex-Doncaster midfielder Madger Gomes and former Swindon defender Akin Odemayo could also be involved.
However, Jake Hesketh – previously of Southampton – has been let go by Cowley.
We’ll be bringing you all the live updates of the clash throughout the afternoon.
Bristol City v Pompey
Tuesday, 20 July, 2021
- Blues take on Championship outfit in pre-season friendly
- Triallists set to feature - including Norwich’s Ahadme
The ex-Southampton man has moved on
A bit of transfer news to get the blog started
Pompey are in need of a left-back - and Coventry’s Brandon Mason is on the radar.
It’s a sweltering day here as Pompey take on Bristol City at their training ground.
We’ll be bringing you all the updates from the clash.