The Blues found themselves 2-0 up following goals from Gareth Evans (9) and Ronan Curtis (70), before the hosts hit back through Alex Rodman (70) and a Ross McCrorie own goal deep into stoppage-time.

John Marquis fouled

Gareth Evans penalty

Gareth Evans celebrates

Ronan Curtis and Gareth Evans

