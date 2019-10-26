Bristol Rovers 2 Portsmouth 2: What the fans are saying about more late heartache for Kenny Jackett's team

It was two points dropped for Pompey as they surrendered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Bristol Rovers - and fans were quick to have their say.

Here's a selection of what Pompey supporters had to say about the result on Twitter and Facebook.

Barrie Jenkins: Yet again, Jackett and his tactics cannot see out a game. Yet again you managed to throw away points. God awful system, even worse tactics and am pretty sure he is clueless when it comes to using substitutes. He has to go.

Marlon Neil: Repetitive mistakes yet expecting a different end product.

Nigel Oliver: Not the manager's fault if we can't concentrate for 90 minutes. Feels like a loss but it's not. Another game where we've battered them, things are improving.

Jim Beck: Very disappointing and this shows how poor this season has been and no signs that the team is progressing. This isn't a one off, like Coventry, and maybe time for change really has arrived...

David Riddell: There is too much wrong to blame the players. Not one of our players from last season is playing with any freedom or confidence. Add to that - not one of the managers summer recruits have played well or been allowed to play in the position they were recruited for.

Anthony Knight: Unbelievable.. 2-0 up and we still can’t see a game out.. feels like a defeat.

Jamie Webb: Mid-table obscurity this season...not good enough for PFC expectations.

Pompey's Blues: Once again another unacceptable result considering we were 2-0 with 12 minutes left of the game.

