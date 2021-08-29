Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton makes transfer admission amid links to Portsmouth striker Ellis Harrison

The future of the Blues front man – who wasn’t part of Danny Cowley’s match-day squad for Saturday’s trip to Wigan – has been the subject of much speculation this summer, with Oxford United, Sheffield Wednesday and Fleetwood all linked with moves for the 27-year-old.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, it was reported that both Bristol Rovers and Cheltenham had joined the list of potential Harrison suitors as the clock ticks down on transfer deadline day.

No doubt, Pompey head coach Danny Cowley would welcome such interest as he remains keen to offload players in a bid to facilitate his own business in the last remaining hours of the window.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He reluctantly allowed Callum Johnson to leave Fratton Park for Fleetwood last week as other members of his squad failed to generate sufficient interest.

Yet, according to Rovers boss Barton, such frustrations could continue as he admitted any move to strengthen his forward options will not be straightforward.

He’s keen to find a replacement for former Blues target Brandon Hanlan, who completed a move to Wycombe last week for an undisclosed fee.

Harrison, who scored 49 goals in 204 appearances for the Gas earlier in his career, would tick may boxes for Barton.

Pompey striker Ellis Harrison has been linked with a move to Bristol Rovers

A physical but athletic centre-forward to hassle defenders is exactly what the former Fleetwood manager wants as he plots a return to League One.

But Barton confessed finding a solution amid the Harrison links won’t be easy.

He told Bristol Live: ‘It’s going to be really, really tough. The marketplace is scarce at the minute.

‘We’re already short of strikers and Bran going has left us a bit short in that department, so there is work to do.’

Rovers already have former Blues skipper Bret Pitman in their ranks, but he’s still to get off the mark for his new club this season.