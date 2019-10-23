Graham Coughlan stressed Bristol Rovers must dust themselves down ahead of a ‘big, big game’ against Pompey on Saturday.

The Gas fell to a shock 2-0 home defeat to struggling Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday night.

It represented the Trotters’ first victory of the season, having been hit with a 12-point deduction at the start of the campaign after entering administration.

Consequently, it meant Rovers slipped to successive defeats – following a 2-0 reverse at Doncaster last weekend – and dropped to eighth in the table.

Coughlan’s side came in for flak from sections of fans during the Bolton clash, which he felt was fully deserved.

Now the Gas prepare to welcome the Blues to the Memorial Stadium – and the boss issued a rallying cry to his troops and their supporters.

Bristol Rovers boss Graham Coughlan. Picture: Robin Jones

Coughlan told Bristol Live: ‘I’m not going to hide from criticism, we fully deserve it, I fully deserve it because the lads didn’t play well, the lads didn’t apply themselves well enough to win a football match.

‘If I was a fan stood there I’d probably give a little bit of criticism as well.

‘But all I’d say to the fans, the players and the management staff and the club is let’s brush it under the carpet, let’s dust ourselves down, let’s roll our sleeves up and lets get behind this young group and let’s try to rally the troops.

‘Let’s try to bring a little bit of togetherness and let’s try to get up for Saturday because it’s another big, big game on Saturday.

‘Getting rid of the Doncaster game and getting rid of the Bolton game can only be done if we go there and perform on Saturday and win the game.’