Goal - Gareth Evans (26) of Portsmouth celebrates after he scores a goal from the penalty spot to give a 0-1 lead to the away team during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Bristol Rovers and Portsmouth at the Memorial Stadium, Bristol, England on 26 October 2019.

Bristol Rovers v Portsmouth: First-half pictures from the Memorial Stadium

Check out our pictures from the first half at Bristol Rovers’ Memorial Stadium.

Pompey lead 1-0 at the break thanks Gareth Evans’ ninth-minute penalty.

Bristol Rovers v Pompey from the Memorial Stadium

1. John Marquis fouled

Bristol Rovers v Pompey from the Memorial Stadium
Bristol Rovers v Pompey from the Memorial Stadium

2. Gareth Evans penalty

Bristol Rovers v Pompey from the Memorial Stadium
3. Gareth Evans celebrates

4. Ronan Curtis and Gareth Evans

