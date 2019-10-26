Bristol Rovers v Portsmouth: First-half pictures from the Memorial Stadium Check out our pictures from the first half at Bristol Rovers’ Memorial Stadium. Pompey lead 1-0 at the break thanks Gareth Evans’ ninth-minute penalty. 1. John Marquis fouled Bristol Rovers v Pompey from the Memorial Stadium Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages JPIMedia Buy a Photo 2. Gareth Evans penalty Bristol Rovers v Pompey from the Memorial Stadium Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages JPIMedia Buy a Photo 3. Gareth Evans celebrates X Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages JPIMedia Buy a Photo 4. Ronan Curtis and Gareth Evans X Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages JPIMedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3