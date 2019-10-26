Pompey lead 1-0 at the break thanks Gareth Evans’ ninth-minute penalty.

1. John Marquis fouled Bristol Rovers v Pompey from the Memorial Stadium Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages JPIMedia Buy a Photo

2. Gareth Evans penalty Bristol Rovers v Pompey from the Memorial Stadium Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages JPIMedia Buy a Photo

3. Gareth Evans celebrates X Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages JPIMedia Buy a Photo

4. Ronan Curtis and Gareth Evans X Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages JPIMedia Buy a Photo

View more