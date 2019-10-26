Have your say

Pompey make the trip to Bristol Rovers on Saturday in search of a second successive League One victory.

Kenny Jackett’s troops travel to the Memorial Stadium to take on the Gas, following their much-needed 1-0 win over Lincoln last time out.

That victory lifted the Blues up two places to 16th in the table – and they’ll be aiming to continue the climb up the table with success in Bristol.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of Pompey’s trip to Bristol Rovers…

Bristol Rovers team news

Rovers will be without top goalscorer Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Bristol Rovers' Jonson Clarke-Harris Picture: Alex Burstow/Getty Images

The prolific striker has netted eight goals in 12 appearances this season but is ruled out with a calf complaint.

Key-man Liam Sercombe was also absent for the Gas’ 2-0 defeat to struggling Bolton on Tuesday and is a doubt.

Former Pompey loanee Tareiq Holmes-Dennis is sidelined with a knee tear and won’t be back until the end of November.

Sam Matthews and Josh Hare are both long-term casualties.

Likely line up: Anssi Jaakkola, Tony Craig, Alfie Kilgour, Tom Davies, Michael Kelly, Abu Ogogo, Ed Upson, Ollie Clarke, Tom Nichols, Victor Adeboyejo, Alex Rodman.

Subs: Jordi van Stappershoef, Mark Little, Luke Leahy, Rollin Menayesse, Kyle Bennett, Cameron Hargreaves, Tyler Smith.

Pompey team news

The on-loan Rangers man replaced James Bolton in Kenny Jackett’s line-up for the 1-0 victory over Lincoln on Tuesday.

McCrorie’s ‘athleticism’ has put him ahead in the pecking order.

Brett Pitman, above left, will again be ruled out with a groin injury. He could make his return when Oxford travel to Fratton Park on November 2.

Oli Hawkins (foot) is still at least two weeks away.

Bryn Morris has returned to Fratton Park after he underwent an operation in Germany on Monday.

Likely line up: Craig MacGillivray, Ross McCrorie, Christian Burgess, Sean Raggett, Lee Brown, Tom Naylor, Ben Close, Ryan Williams, Gareth Evans, Marcus Harness, John Marquis.

Subs: Alex Bass, James Bolton, Paul Downing, Brandon Haunstrup, Andy Cannon, Ronan Curtis, Ellis Harrison.

Match odds

Bristol Rovers: 9/5

1-0 15/2, 2-0 12/1, 2-1 10/1, 3-0 33/1, 3-1 25/1, 3-2 40/1

Pompey: 7/5

1-0 13/2, 2-0 11/1, 2-1 9/1, 3-0 25/1, 3-1 22/1, 3-2 33/1

Draw: 9/4

0-0 17/2, 1-1 5/1, 2-2 14/1, 3-3 66/1

Referee

Darren Handley (Lancashire)

Other games

Saturday (all 3pm kick-offs)

Accrington v Gillingham; Burton v Blakcpool; Fleetwood v MK Dons; Lincoln v Bolton; Oxford v Rochdale; Peterborough v Coventry; Rotherham v Wycombe; Shrewsbury v Sunderland; Southend v Ipswich; Tranmere v Doncaster

Head to head

Bristol Rovers

P18 W8 D4 L6

Top scorer: Jonson Clarke-Harris (8)

Most assists: Liam Sercombe (2)

Most appearances: Tom Davies (17)

Pompey

Top scorer: Ellis Harrison (5)

Most assists: James Bolton (2)

Most appearances: Ben Close (17)

Form guide

Bristol Rovers

L 2-0 (H) Bolton League One

L 2-0 (A) Doncaster League One

W 1-0 (H) MK Dons League One

W 1-0 (H) Rotherham League One

W 2-1 (H) Chelsea u-21s EFL Trophy

Pompey

W 1-0 (H) Lincoln League One

L 1-0 (A) AFC Wimbledon League One

D 0-0 (H) Gillingham League One

D 2-2 (A) Oxford EFL Trophy

W 2-1 (A) Doncaster League One