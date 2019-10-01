Bryn Morris has hit the comeback trail once again in his ongoing battle for Pompey fitness.

The midfielder returned to training on Friday as he seeks to overcome a persistent injury affecting the groin area.

However, he is presently committed to running outside on the grass, rather than joining in with his team-mates.

Morris has yet to feature this term, as the problem which frustratingly flared up in pre-season continues to hamper availability.

The former England youth international last appeared in a competitive game for Pompey in May, during a 1-1 draw with Accrington, while missed five pre-season fixtures.

His last outing, at any level, was two-and-a-half months ago, when the problem forced him off at half-time in a friendly at the Rocks.

However, following consultation with a specialist in the Republic of Ireland, the 23-year-old has now launched his latest comeback.

The unfortunate Morris’ time at Fratton Park has been wrecked by injury since his January arrival from Shrewsbury for an undisclosed fee.

He made eight appearances as the Blues finished fourth in League One, scoring in a 3-3 draw at Southend.

During the play-off semi-final defeat to Sunderland, Morris was an unused substitute in both legs.

While he may have suffered injury problems with Pompey, during the first half of last season he turned out 21 times during a successful loan spell at Wycombe.

That form caught the eye of the Jackett – yet ever since he has struggled for match minutes to prove his worth in a Pompey shirt.