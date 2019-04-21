Kenny Jackett is mulling over freshening up his Pompey side – with Bryn Morris entering selection thoughts.

Bank Holiday Monday marks the Blues’ second match in 72 hours, following their fortunate 2-1 success at Burton.

Pompey, who found it tough at the Pirelli Stadium irrespective of the final outcome, host Coventry in the knowledge four more wins will secure promotion to the Championship.

The impact of Morris, Ronan Curtis and Omar Bogle from the bench against the Brewers earned praise from Jackett following that last-gasp triumph.

For the ex-Shrewsbury man, it represented a first appearance since February, having been sidelined for seven matches through injury.

Admittedly, the 22-year-old looked a little rusty, yet strengthened the midfield and added a greater goal threat.

And with Jackett faced with tiring legs over the hectic period, there remains alternate options.

He said: 'Maybe it was rustiness for Bryn – and coming into the team at this stage isn't easy.

‘There's a lot of pressure as well, you don't want to let anybody down.

‘Bryn had a few chances and we have been telling him not to worry about that.

‘He put one over the bar with his left foot, then was in a great position when perhaps Omar should have squared it.

‘He’s also had the one where the keeper’s clearance fell to him. He really should have given it a go to hit it with the keeper off his line.

'A midfield player coming on to have three good chances like that should be encouraged because he has previously scored for us in the few appearances he's had.

'But if you keep getting chances, you will score.’

Pompey’s players were in for training on both Saturday and Sunday following that Burton victory.

That has provided Jackett and his staff with the opportunity to assess whether changes against Coventry are required in terms of bolstering energy levels.

The Blues boss added: ‘We must make sure we have enough energy for Coventry – and if it's fresh legs needed then we have to do that because it's a big game.

‘It will be a case of assessing any knocks, speaking to the players individually and seeing how they feel.

‘It will be great if we can keep this team consistent and get onto our 4-2-3-1 against Coventry.

'But you do need fresh legs and energy, it’s really important in a 60-game season. If we qualify for the play-offs it will be more fixtures.

'You can see fresh energy is needed at times.’