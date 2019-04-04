Have your say

Bryn Morris is in line to feature against former club Wycombe when Pompey head to Adams Park on Saturday.

The midfielder has been absent from first-team duty since the Blues’ goalless draw against Barnsley on February 23.

A groin injury has prevented him from building on his five Pompey outings since his January arrival from Shrewsbury.

But the 22-year-old is expected to be named in Kenny Jackett’s squad for the trip to the Chairboys, for whom he played 21 games during the first half of the season.

Morris is expected to be accompanied by Ben Close (cramp), who was substituted during the Checkatrade Trophy final victory over Sunderland.

However, there remains no place in the travelling party for Luke McGee (hand), Andy Cannon (quad), Viv Solomon-Otabor (calf) or Dion Donohue (groin).

Pompey midfielder Bryn Morris Picture: Joe Pepler

Manager Kenny Jackett confirmed: ‘Ben Close is fine. It was just cramp – and we have a clean bill of health (from those who featured at Wembley).

‘Bryn Morris will be back and available, which is good news.

‘The likes of Luke McGee is still feeling his hand slightly and missed training (on Thursday).

‘Viv Solomon-Otabor, Andy Cannon, Dion Donohue – none of those guys will be quite fit yet.’