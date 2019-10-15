Bryn Morris is to fly to Germany in the latest attempt to discover the root of his long-running injury problems.

The luckless Pompey midfielder is booked in for investigative surgery at a Munich clinic.

Scheduled to travel on Monday (October 21), specialists are to focus their attention on all areas of the abdomen, where the pain appears to initiate from.

Several attempts to overcome the problem through rest and rehabilitation have failed, most recently at the end of last month.

Morris broke down in training on that last comeback, with Kenny Jackett revealing surgery was now being explored.

It is hoped the trip to Germany will identify the precise nature of the issue, with the former Shrewsbury man having been sidelined since mid-July.

After forced off at half-time in a pre-season friendly at Bognor, the 23-year-old’s adductor, hip and groin areas have been mooted as the source of his ongoing absence.

However, despite a visit to a specialist in Ireland, the Blues are still no nearer to getting their January 2019 capture back onto the pitch.

The situation remains immensely frustrating for Morris, who has made just eight appearances and scored once since arriving in a £15,000 deal from Shrewsbury.

Andy Cannon, whose January transfer window Fratton Park entrance was also blighted by injury, has overcome his problems to feature 10 times this season.

In the process, the energetic midfielder has won over the doubters, with many feeling he is now worthy of a regular first-team starting spot.

In contrast, Morris hasn’t featured in competitive action since May.