Bryn Morris is heading to Ireland in an attempt to end his Fratton frustration.

The Pompey midfielder will see a specialist in Eire tomorrow to try to get a diagnosis of his ongoing injury.

Morris has been riddled with a groin and lower abdomen complaint he sustained in pre-season against Bognor.

The former England youth international did get himself fit and was 19th man for the 2-1 defeat at Sunderland last month.

However, his setback again flared up and the Blues’ medical team have been unable to pinpoint the exact problem.

But Kenny Jackett is hoping that will change when Morris speaks to a specialist.

Bryn Morris. Picture: Joe Pepler

The Blues boss said: ‘Bryn is going to see a specialist in Ireland tomorrow to see if they can sort out an ongoing problem in his stomach area.

‘It is hard to describe it more concisely than that. He has an ongoing problem in the groin/ lower abdomen area and is going over to Ireland to see a specialist.

‘They called it a hernia at one time. There is no outright diagnosis of what the problem is at the moment.

‘Hopefully we can get to the bottom of it, get him back fit and get him back playing.

‘Nobody wants to be injured. Even speaking to him this morning he is frustrated and hopes this can shed some light on it.

‘He’s had different scans and time off to get to the bottom of it. We haven’t been able to.’

Morris moved to Fratton Park from Shrewsbury in January.

He’s endured a difficult period on the south coast, though, making only eight appearances.

Despite his problems, ex-Middlesbrough man is a ‘goalscoring midfielder' held in high regard by Jackett.

The manager added: ‘He needs to clear it up and getting going.

‘In the few games he had last season, there is a goalscoring midfielder in there.

‘He got into good positions. Particularly around the Plymouth game, he looked very mobile.

‘There is a lot to like about him and he’s a young lad.

‘Firstly, he’s got to get himself fit and then try to make some appearances for Portsmouth.’