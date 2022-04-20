The Gills make the trip to PO4 on Saturday for their penultimate game of the season with the possibility of relegation still looming large.

After a goalless stalemate against relegation rivals Fleetwood on Monday, Neil Harris’ side sit 20th in League One on 40 points – just one point above the Cod Army, who have a game in hand.

The Kent outfit have a tough run-in, with their visit to Fratton Park next up, before welcoming promotion-chasing Rotherham to Preistfield on the final day of the season.

And although the Blues’ play-off hopes came to an end against Morecambe, the Gillingham stopper believes his side are in for another tough afternoon on the south coast.

Yet that doesn’t mean they should be fearful of their latest visit to Pompey.

Indeed, the history books agree with the 31-year-old, with the Gills unbeaten in their past four league visits to PO4.

So, as Harris’ side look to defy the odds, Chapman believes Gillingham won’t be scared of their surroundings and can pick up three crucial points in their fight for survival.

Neil Harris' Gillingham side travel to Fratton Park on Saturday.

Speaking to Kent Online, the keeper said: ‘We are confident we can get points out of these two massive games now. We are positive and confident that we can go and get wins anywhere.

‘We don’t fear them at all. A few of the boys have commented that we are better when nobody expects anything from us.

‘Hopefully we can go there (to Pompey) and put on a performance like we have before.

‘It’s Fratton Park, it’s Portsmouth, they are a massive team in this league, it won’t be easy, but we are more than confident we can go there and upset them.