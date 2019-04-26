More than 3,000 members of the Fratton faithful will make the longest away trip of the season to Sunderland tomorrow.

Kenny Jackett’s troops will be supported by Pompey fans travelling en masse to the Stadium of Light for the crunch League One automatic promotion clash (3pm kick-off).

The big screen at Fratton Park. Picture: Ben Queenborough

The third-placed Blues sit a place and two points above the Black Cats.

A victory would edge Pompey closer to the Championship and all but mathematically consign Sunderland to the play-offs.

And the Blues will also have an army of support remaining on the south coast who will watch the showdown.

The game is being broadcast on the big screen above the Milton End at Fratton Park.

After tickets went on sale on Tuesday evening, supporters have snapped up more than 2,500 and will be located in the Fratton End.

Seats are still available to watch the game at PO4.

They cost £5 and £1 for under 13s (who must be accompanied by an adult), which can be purchased from the Anson Road ticket office or online by clicking here.