Burnley boss Sean Dyche has expressed his disappointment that the internal investigation of former Pompey midfielder Steve Stone has become public knowledge.

The ex-England international, who was a fans’ favourite at Fratton Park, has been the Premier League team’s under-23 coach since November 2018.

Steve Stone while playing for Portsmouth.

He has missed the last three of his side’s matches with his assistant Andy Farrell taking the team in his absence.

Stone has not been suspended but the 48-year-old remains subject of an internal investigation by Burnley.

The Clarets have not given a reason for the investigation.

BBC Sport reports that Burnley manager Dyche has said he is disappointed that the investigation has become public knowledge.

He said: ‘We try to keep things private for the right reasons.

‘It is just a shame in the modern world that not many things remain private and I think that is a bit unfair in this case because nothing has been agreed, nothing is decided.

‘It is just an ongoing view of a moment in time and the club will take care of that privately and appropriately.’

Stone previously worked on the coaching staff at Newcastle prior to moving to the Clarets, replacing Michael Duff last year.

He netted 10 times in 80 appearances during his three-year stay at Pompey after joining from Aston Villa in December 2002.