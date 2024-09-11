Pompey will take on Burnley and their new squad addition in ten days time

With ten days to go until Pompey face Burnley at Turf Moor, the Clarets have welcomed a new addition to their squad with former Sheffield United defender John Egan signing a deal until the end of the season.

The 31-year-old had been a free agent after being released from the Blades in the summer following their relegation to the Championship. The defender had spent six seasons at Bramall Lane, making over 200 league appearances for the club, but had been out of action since last September due to sustaining a season-ending Achilles injury.

The defender, who has 36 international caps for the Republic of Ireland joined his former club in 2018 from Brentford and twice won promotion to the Premier League. He is now set for another promotion-pushing campaign after joining the Clarets ahead of Saturday’s trip to Elland Road. They will then have a week before Pompey arrive at Fratton Park for their first meeting since 2012.

Speaking to the club on his Turf Moor arrival, Egan said: “First and foremost, I’m an ambitious person, an ambitious player and I feel like I’m at an ambitious club.

“The manager, staff and the players all want to be successful. I want to come in and add to that. I want to bring my experience and my ability into the group to help drive the group on.

“I’ve been here a few weeks now; I’ve got to know the lads and really enjoyed working with them and the manager. I’ve had some really good conversations with him. It’s been an incredible environment to come into. I’m delighted to be a Burnley player and I’m looking forward to the future.”

The news of Egan’s arrival comes after the 19-year-old Claret star Luca Koleosho signed a new five-year deal with the club. The teenage forward has so far made 18 appearances since joining from Espanyol in 2023.

While the Clarets prepare for their clash against Leeds, Pompey will face West Brom at home before their trip to Turf Moor next Saturday 21 September.