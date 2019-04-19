Burton 0 Portsmouth 1 – first half in pictures Check out pictures from the first half of Pompey’s trip to Burton. Kenny Jackett’s troops lead 1-0 at the interval after Ben Close opened the scoring in the 31st minute. 1. Pompey warm-up ahead of the Burton clash Matt Clarke Freelance Buy a Photo 2. Pompey warm-up ahead of the Burton clash Gareth Evans Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com Freelance Buy a Photo 3. Pompey warm-up ahead of the Burton clash Gareth Evans Freelance Buy a Photo 4. Pompey warm-up ahead of the Burton clash Kenny Jackett watches on Freelance Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4