POMPEY struck a last gasp goal to seal a dramatic late win over League One rivals Burton Albion.

Matt Clarke snatched the injury time winner in a match that wasn’t short of talking points, including an incident involving a pyro.

However the latest development involves a mix up with the programme, which saw Burton print the wrong names for the Portsmouth match day squad.

Instead of the likes of Jamal Lowe, Craig MacGillivray and Nathan Thompson, fans were shocked to discover names such as Adam Davies and Kieffer Moore.

However the programme still managed to get Kenny Jackett’s name right, so that is one thing.

Matthew Clarke of Portsmouth celebrates with Omar Bogle of Portsmouth after the late winner yesterday. (Photo by Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com)

Eagle-eyed fans pointed out that the names listed under Pompey's match day squad actually belong to promotion rivals Barnsley.

George Hatton tweeted: ‘Burton listing the Barnsely players under Portsmouth in their Pre match programme.’

