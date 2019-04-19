Burton Albion v Portsmouth – how the Blues' last-minute victory unfolded General view of the Pirelli Stadium. Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images Sign Up To Our Football Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Join Lewis Mason for live updates of Pompey’s League One trip to Burton. Don’t forget to hit refresh to get all the latest match action… League One TV details: Is Burton Albion vs Portsmouth on TV? What Sky Sports channel is it on? What time is kick off? Can you watch it on Now TV? Ronan Curtis makes way in crucial Portsmouth clash at Burton