Burton Albion v Portsmouth: Live updates, team news, video and commentary from the Pirelli Stadium

Pompey continue a busy period of five games in 15 days at Burton Albion tonight.

By Sam Cox
Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 7:01 pm
Burton v Pompey

There’s been positives to take from the past two draws with Plymouth and Charlton, but the challenge for Danny Cowley is to eradicate the mistakes which have littered those games.

That will be necessary to arrest a run of seven games without a win in all competitions which has seen a positive start to the campaign stall.

A win tonight could lift the Blues back into play-off contention, against a Burton side whose season has echoed their opponents.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s men also picked up three early league successes but are now seven games without a win.

The Brewers last season showed they are a rough, tough proposition under Hasselbaink when they came to Fratton Park and rolled over their opposition.

Join us for live build-up, team news, video and then commentary from 7.45pm as the action unfolds at the Pirelli Stadium.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.

You can subscribe here to get the latest news from Fratton Park - and to support our local team of expert Pompey writers.

LIVE: Burton v Pompey

Last updated: Tuesday, 28 September, 2021, 19:45

  • Pompey are unchanged from draws against Plymouth and Charlton
  • John Marquis leads the line
  • Michael Jacobs replaces Miguel Azeez on the Blues bench
Tuesday, 28 September, 2021, 19:45

We’re underway at the Pirelli Stadium!

Tuesday, 28 September, 2021, 19:44

Here comes the teams

Tuesday, 28 September, 2021, 19:25

How Blues fans reacted to tonight’s team news

Tuesday, 28 September, 2021, 19:19

Previous meetings

10/04/2021: Pompey 1-2 Burton

03/10/2020: Burton 2-4 Burton

17/09/2019: Pompey 2-2 Burton

19/04/2019: Burton 1-2 Pompey

23/10/2018: Pompey 2-2 Burton

Marcus Harness, left, and John Marquis. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com
Tuesday, 28 September, 2021, 19:10

Form Guide: Pompey

L: AFC Wimbledon 5-3 Pompey

L: MK Dons 1-0 Pompey

L: Pompey 1-2 Cambridge

D: Pompey 2-2 Plymouth

D: Charlton 2-2 Pompey

Tuesday, 28 September, 2021, 19:08

Form guide: Burton

L: Burton 1-2 MK Dons

D: Bolton 0-0 Burton

D: Burton 1-1 Gillingham

L: Crewe 2-0 Burton

L: Burton 1-2 Lincoln

Tuesday, 28 September, 2021, 19:06

Pompey players are out to warm up

Tuesday, 28 September, 2021, 18:57

There’s a surprise return on the Pompey bench tonight...

Tuesday, 28 September, 2021, 18:56

BURTON TEAM NEWS

Tuesday, 28 September, 2021, 18:48

POMPEY TEAM NEWS

Next Page
Page 1 of 2