Burton Albion v Portsmouth: Live updates, team news, video and commentary from the Pirelli Stadium

Burton v Pompey

There’s been positives to take from the past two draws with Plymouth and Charlton, but the challenge for Danny Cowley is to eradicate the mistakes which have littered those games.

That will be necessary to arrest a run of seven games without a win in all competitions which has seen a positive start to the campaign stall.

A win tonight could lift the Blues back into play-off contention, against a Burton side whose season has echoed their opponents.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s men also picked up three early league successes but are now seven games without a win.

The Brewers last season showed they are a rough, tough proposition under Hasselbaink when they came to Fratton Park and rolled over their opposition.

Join us for live build-up, team news, video and then commentary from 7.45pm as the action unfolds at the Pirelli Stadium.

