Burton Albion v Portsmouth: Live updates, team news, video and commentary from the Pirelli Stadium
Pompey continue a busy period of five games in 15 days at Burton Albion tonight.
There’s been positives to take from the past two draws with Plymouth and Charlton, but the challenge for Danny Cowley is to eradicate the mistakes which have littered those games.
That will be necessary to arrest a run of seven games without a win in all competitions which has seen a positive start to the campaign stall.
A win tonight could lift the Blues back into play-off contention, against a Burton side whose season has echoed their opponents.
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s men also picked up three early league successes but are now seven games without a win.
The Brewers last season showed they are a rough, tough proposition under Hasselbaink when they came to Fratton Park and rolled over their opposition.
Join us for live build-up, team news, video and then commentary from 7.45pm as the action unfolds at the Pirelli Stadium.
Last updated: Tuesday, 28 September, 2021, 19:45
- Pompey are unchanged from draws against Plymouth and Charlton
- John Marquis leads the line
- Michael Jacobs replaces Miguel Azeez on the Blues bench
We’re underway at the Pirelli Stadium!
Previous meetings
10/04/2021: Pompey 1-2 Burton
03/10/2020: Burton 2-4 Burton
17/09/2019: Pompey 2-2 Burton
19/04/2019: Burton 1-2 Pompey
23/10/2018: Pompey 2-2 Burton
Form Guide: Pompey
L: AFC Wimbledon 5-3 Pompey
L: MK Dons 1-0 Pompey
L: Pompey 1-2 Cambridge
D: Pompey 2-2 Plymouth
D: Charlton 2-2 Pompey
Form guide: Burton
L: Burton 1-2 MK Dons
D: Bolton 0-0 Burton
D: Burton 1-1 Gillingham
L: Crewe 2-0 Burton
L: Burton 1-2 Lincoln