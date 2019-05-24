Burton boss impressed how Sunderland nullified Pompey during play-off semi-final

Burton boss Nigel Clough was impressed how Sunderland managed to nullify Pompey at Fratton Park to reach the League One play-off final.

The Blues had their Championship hopes dashed after losing to the Black Cats in the semi-finals.

Sunderland keeper Jon McLaughlin saves a header from Gareth Evans at Fratton Park. Picture: Joe Pepler

Kenny Jackett’s men were confident they could turn around a one-goal deficit in the second leg after suffering a 1-0 reverse at the Stadium of Light.

But a goalless stalemate meant Pompey were confined to another year in the third tier.

Sunderland meet Charlton at Wembley on Sunday for the final berth up for grabs in the Championship.

And Clough was surprised the Blues created so few chances against Jack Ross’ side on home soil.

The Brewers manager told Derbyshire Live: ‘I think Sunderland v Charlton, two very big clubs in a League One play-off, that's going to be as interesting as any one.

‘Charlton probably go into it in the better form, but I thought Sunderland's professionalism and the way they went about it over the two games was superb, especially going down to Portsmouth.

‘They restricted Portsmouth to probably three or four chances over two games.

‘To restrict them to that few, I think a lot of credit goes to Sunderland for that.

‘I thought they played very well and handled the whole situation down at Portsmouth extremely well.’