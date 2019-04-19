Burton v Portsmouth – all you need to know ahead of the League One clash

Have your say

Pompey travel to Burton today hoping to move into the League One automatic promotion places.

Here’s all you need to know about the game…

Burton team news

David Templeton has been ruled out of the rest of the season with a knee injury for Burton.

The midfielder has been absent since his side’s 5-2 victory over Accrington Stanley on March 23.

Captain Jake Buxton also may not feature at the Pirelli Stadium.

Andy Cannon is back in the first team frame for Pompey

The defender limped out of the 1-1 draw at Sunderland on April 9 with a calf problem.

Former Pompey loanee Damien McCrory is set to be on the bench for the hosts along with Alex Bradley, who spent the first half of the campaign at the Hawks.

Likely line-up (4-3-1-2)

Bradley Collins, John Brayford, Kyle McFadzean, Kieran Wallace, Colin Daniel, Jamie Allen, Stephen Quinn, Scott Fraser, Liam Boyce, Marcus Harness, Lucas Akins

Liam Boyce. Picture by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Subs: Stephen Bywater, Josh Clarke, Reece Hutchinson, Damien McCrory, Ben Fox, Alex Bradley, Will Miller

Pompey team news

Lloyd Isgrove has suffered another blow in his battle to break into Pompey’s starting XI.

The winger is sidelined with a groin injury and will miss the trip to Burton.

Skipper Jake Buxton is a doubt for Burton. Picture by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Dion Donohue remains absent with a similar setback.

Kenny Jackett is hopeful both will be available for the crunch promotion visit to Sunderland on April 27.

However, Andy Cannon (quad) and Viv Solomon-Otabor (calf) could both feature at the Pirelli Stadium.

The pair came through the reserves’ 3-0 victory at AFC Bournemouth under-21s unscathed.

Likely line-up (4-2-3-1)

Craig MacGillivray, Nathan Thompson, Christian Burgess, Matt Clarke, Lee Brown, Tom Naylor, Ben Close, Jamal Lowe, Brett Pitman, Gareth Evans, Oli Hawkins

Subs: Alex Bass, Anton Walkes, Brandon Haunstrup, Bryn Morris, Andy Cannon, Ronan Curtis, Omar Bogle

Burton odds

To win: 15/8

1-0 8/1, 2-0 14/1, 2-1 9/1, 3-0 33/1, 3-1 22/1, 3-2 33/1

Pompey odds

To win: 29/20

1-0 7/1, 2-0 11/1, 2-1 7/2, 3-0 25/1, 3-1 20/1, 3-2 28/1

Head to head

Burton: W 21, D 12, L 20

Top scorer: Liam Boyce (13)

Most assists: Liam Boyce (8)

Most games: Lucas Akins (52)

Pompey: W 33, D 13, L 9

Top scorer: Jamal Lowe (16)

Most assists: Ronan Curtis (8)

Most games: Matt Clarke (53)

Burton form

W – 3-1 – Scunthorpe (A) League One

D – 1-1 – Sunderland (A) League One

W – 3-1 – Barnsley (H) League One

W – 5-2 – Accrington (H) League One

W – 3-0 – Blackpool (H) League One

Pompey form

W – 4-1 – Rochdale (H) League One

W – 3-2 – Wycombe (A) League One

D – 2-2 – Sunderland (N) EFL Trophy final

W – 2-0 – Shrewsbury (A) League One

W – 2-0 – Scunthorpe (H) League One

Referee: Craig Hicks (Surrey)

Other League One fixtures

Today (all 3pm kick-offs unless stated): Coventry v Bradford (1pm), Oxford v Charlton (1pm), Wimbledon v Bristol Rovers, Barnsley v Shrewsbury, Fleetwood v Peterborough, Gillingham v Plymouth, Rochdale v Wycombe, Scunthorpe v Blackpool, Walsall v Southend, Sunderland v Doncaster (5.15pm)