Burton v Portsmouth: team news, predicted XIs, referee, key stats and form guides

Back then the Blues beat Shrewsbury 1-0 to move to the top of the League One table.

On the same night the Brewers produced a similar scoreline to beat Sunderland and sit second behind Pompey in the standings on goal difference.

It’s been all change this then.

The Blues have picked up just three points from six games since – the exact same record as Burton, who have lost their past two games.

Here’s all you need to know heading into tonight’s 7.45pm kick-off.

Burton team news

Former Pompey triallist Ryan Leak could return to the Burton starting XI after missing the past four games because of a thigh injury.

Pompey travel to Burton tonight in League One.

The central defender was named on the bench for the Brewers’ 2-1 defeat at the hands of Lincoln on Saturday.

But with tonight’s hosts winless since beating Sunderland on August 17, manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink could once again freshen up his starting line-up.

Jacob Maddox (ankle) and Tom O'Connor (hamstring and Covid) could both return.

Meanwhile, Charlie Lakin is available after he missed the Imps defeat because of a one-match suspension.

Former Blues midfielder Bryn Morris made his first league start against Lincoln at the weekend but could give way.

Predicted line-up

Ben Garratt; John Brayford, Conor Shaughnessy, Ryan Leak, Thomas Hamer, Adedeji Oshilaja, Jacob Maddox, Jonny Smith, Tom O’Connor, Daniel Jebbison, Lucas Akins.Substitute: Ellery Balcombe, Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, Michael Bostwick. Charlie Lakin, Joe Powell, Harrison Chapman, Kane Hemmings.

Pompey team news

Connor Ogilivie is in the frame to feature against Burton at the Pirelli Stadium.

The left-sided defender has missed Pompey’s past three games after suffering a calf injury in the Hampshire Senior Cup win against Basingstoke.

But having returned to full training, he could give Danny Cowley a selection poser as he looks to play three at the back once again.

Midfielder Shaun Williams has operated on the left of that back three since it’s introduction against Plymouth last week.

But with four goals shipped since then, the head coach could look to tighten things up at the back and turn to Ogilvie.

Pompey have no new injuries following Saturday’s draw at Charlton.

Clark Robertson (thigh) remains out until Christmas.

Predicted line-up: Gavin Bazunu, Kieron Freeman, Sean Raggett, Shaun Williams, Mahlon Romeo, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Joe Morrell, Lee Brown, Marcus Harness, John Marquis, Ronan Curtis. Subs: Alex Bass, Connor Ogilvie, Louis Thompson, Miguel Azeez, Ellis Harrison, Reeco Hackett-Fairchild, George Hirst.

Matchday odds (Bet365)

Burton: 15/8

1-0 15/2, 2-0 12/1, 2-1 10/1, 3-0 28/1, 3-1 22/1, 3-2 33/1

Pompey: 6/4

1-0 7/1, 2-0 11/1, 2-1 9/1, 3-0 25/1, 3-1 20/1, 3-2 33/1

Draw: 23/10

0-0 8/1, 1-1 5/1, 2-2 14/1, 3-3 50/1

Referee

Tom Nield

Key Stats (All competitions)

Burton

Record this season: P11 W3 D4 L4

League position: (15th – 12 points)

Top Scorer: Lucas Akins (2)

Top Assists: Jonny Smith (2)

Discipline: 17 yellow 2 red

Pompey

Record this season: P11 W3 D4 L5

League position: (10th – 12 points)

Top Scorer: Ellis Harrison (3)

Top Assists: Ryan Tunnicliffe (3)

Discipline: 14 yellow, 1 red

Form guide

Burton

L 2-1 Lincoln (H) – League One

L 2-0 Crewe (A) – League One

D 1-1 Gillingham (H) – League One

D 0-0 Bolton (A) – League One

L 2-1 MK Dons (H) – Papa John’s Trophy

Pompey

D 2-2 Charlton (A) – League One

D 2-2 Plymouth (H) – League One

L 2-1 Cambridge United (H) – League One

L 1-0 MK Dons (A) – League One

L 5-2 AFC Wimbledon (A) – Papa John’s Trophy

Other fixtures (7.45pm kick-offs unless stated)