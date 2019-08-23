Bury FC remain a club on the brink with the side facing the deadline to avoid being expelled from the Football League.

The Shakers, who have been a club for 134 years, have yet to play a game this season due to question marks over the club’s financial assurances.

Former owner Stewart Day sold the heavily-indebted club for £1 in December after his property development company got into serious financial trouble.

However new owner Steve Dale, a Cheshire-based businessman, failed to clear the debts, with staff going unpaid and the club served a winding-up petition by HMRC.

The EFL have given Mr Dale until 11.59pm today to either provide proof he can fund the club this season or hand it over to someone who can .

If this fails to happen the Shakers will be expelled from the EFL and go bust.

In a statement earlier this week the EFL revealed what would happen in League One if Bury are expelled – with Portsmouth due to travel to Gigg Lane on September 14 as well as host them at Fratton Park on April 25, 2020.

The EFL said: ‘Bury FC’s scheduled League One fixture with Tranmere Rovers on Saturday 24 August has been suspended as further clarity remains outstanding in relation to a number of the Club’s financial obligations.

‘In addition, Sheffield Wednesday have been awarded the Carabao Cup Round One tie scheduled to be played against Bury and will progress to Round Two, where they will play away at Rotherham United on Wednesday 28 August.

‘The EFL Board continues to be frustrated at the lack of significant progress that has been made by Mr Dale in providing the information required. However, we will continue to work with the current ownership in an attempt to achieve a resolution ahead of the Notice of Withdrawal deadline of Friday 23 August.

‘It remains in regular communication with Mr Dale but if a solution is not found by the deadline, the Board will authorise the necessary share transfer on behalf of Bury FC which shall be legally binding on all parties and result, regretfully, in the Club no longer being a member of the League.

‘Should this happen, Bury’s record from the 2019/20 season would be expunged with League One consisting of 23 Clubs for the remainder of the campaign and the number of relegation places reduced to three at the conclusion of 2019/20 season. Four promotion places would remain from League Two ensuring a full complement of 24 teams in League One in 2020/21.

‘Bury would then be free to make an application to the Football Association to re-join league competition further down the English football pyramid from season 2020/21.’