The 36-year-old has emerged as a surprise contender to replace Danny Cowley, despite still being a player at the Kassam Stadium.

Indeed, the central defender has played eight times this season, most recently in the FA Cup against Woking in November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nonetheless, he’s a candidate which interests the Blues following a thorough selection process led by chief executive Andy Cullen and sporting director Rich Hughes.

Mousinho has been head of the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) players' board since May 2021, while natural leadership skills have seen him captain Oxford and Burton.

Overall, he has represented Brentford, Wycombe, Stevenage, Preston, Gillingham, Burton and Oxford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey are pushing to name their new head coach before Saturday’s visit of Exeter to Fratton Park in League One.

Although, in the case of Mousinho, they must first obtain permission from the U’s to talk to him, where he remains contracted as a player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey are targeting Oxford's John Mousinho to become their new head coach. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images