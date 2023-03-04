News you can trust since 1877
Cambridge 0-0 Portsmouth LIVE: Blues slow out of the blocks and lucky to be level

Pompey return to action once again in League One as they make the trip to Cambridge.

By Pepe Lacey
16 minutes ago
John Mousinho’s men will be looking to cap-off an excellent week in the league with three points at the struggling U’s.

The Blues comfortably saw past Cheltenham 4-0 last Saturday before a 3-1 success against play-off hopefuls Bolton at Fratton Park on Tuesday.

The head coach was cautious over Ronan Curtis’ availability but isn’t expecting any other injury issues.

With a nine-point week the aim for Pompey, they face an out-of-form Cambridge side who sit 23rd in League One and have won just one of their past 11 league outings.

You can follow all the build-up and team news before live commentary when the action gets under way from 3pm.

LIVE: Cambridge v Pompey

39'

Lankester’s through ball finds Ironside, who is one on one with Macey, but he put his effort wide of the mark.

39'

Macey is able to collect the loose corner and Pompey clear.

38'

Cambridge continue to come at Pompey as Towler heads behind for the host’s third corner of the afternoon.

37'

McGrandles wiggles around a couple of challenges from Morrell on the edge of the box but hits his shot wide of the mark.

35'

Lankester is the first man in the book after he fouls Dale.

The Pompey chimes ring out as they try to inspire something from their team. Really poor opening half hour for the Blues.

28'

Jacobs’ ball is curled in by Cambridge successfully clear.

26'

Dale is fouled on the right and Pompey have a promising free-kick.

Morrison his gifted a free header in the box but the former Pompey defender heads over.

