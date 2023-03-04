Cambridge 0-0 Portsmouth LIVE: Blues slow out of the blocks and lucky to be level
Pompey return to action once again in League One as they make the trip to Cambridge.
John Mousinho’s men will be looking to cap-off an excellent week in the league with three points at the struggling U’s.
The Blues comfortably saw past Cheltenham 4-0 last Saturday before a 3-1 success against play-off hopefuls Bolton at Fratton Park on Tuesday.
The head coach was cautious over Ronan Curtis’ availability but isn’t expecting any other injury issues.
With a nine-point week the aim for Pompey, they face an out-of-form Cambridge side who sit 23rd in League One and have won just one of their past 11 league outings.
You can follow all the build-up and team news before live commentary when the action gets under way from 3pm.
LIVE: Cambridge v Pompey
Lankester’s through ball finds Ironside, who is one on one with Macey, but he put his effort wide of the mark.
Cambridge continue to come at Pompey as Towler heads behind for the host’s third corner of the afternoon.
McGrandles wiggles around a couple of challenges from Morrell on the edge of the box but hits his shot wide of the mark.
The Pompey chimes ring out as they try to inspire something from their team. Really poor opening half hour for the Blues.