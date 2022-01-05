Cambridge United fan speaks following medical emergency in Portsmouth clash

U’s supporter Daniel Brown has admitted his situation may have been a lot more perilous without the swift intervention of trained experts at the Abbey Stadium on Monday.

Brown collapsed in the second half of the 0-0 draw leading to a lengthy stoppage as he was worked on and eventually stretchered across the pitch and taken for further treatment.

Both sets of players left the pitch before the action resumed and a whopping 27 minutes of stoppage time was played.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was confirmed following the game Brown was stable, with obvious concerns for his well-being.

Now the Cambridge fan has taken to Twitter to thank those who came to his aid and shown support following the incident.

Brown said :‘I just wanted to say a huge thank you to the medical staff that helped me when I collapsed at the game on Monday night, without them who knows what could’ve happened.

‘Thank you to the club, the staff, manager and players that have contacted me over the past 24 hours - you guys have no idea how much it means to me!

Cambridge fan Daniel Brown has paid tribute to the medical staff who came to his aid after he collapsed on Monday. Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.

‘CUFC (Cambridge United) really is the best club in the world and if there was a way I could show my appreciation in person I would love to do so! No on to Newcastle on Saturday (Cambridge’s FA Cup opponents).’

Designed with Pompey fans in mind