The Blues were hopeful of filling their head of football operations vacancy this month, following Roberto Gagliardi’s departure in February.

Earlier this week it appeared that Forest Green Rovers supremo Richard Hughes would take the reins – before he performed a spectacular u-turn in favour of staying with the League Two champions.

As a result, attention seemingly turned to the former Norwich and Ipswich scout – with Danny Cowley revealing he was, in fact, his first choice for the role.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the saga has taken another twist, with U’s CEO Alex Tunbridge explaining he’s yet to receive an offer from the Fratton Park outfit to speak to Strang.

He told Cambridgeshire Live: ‘The only rumours I’ve seen are probably the same rumours that you’ve seen. I haven’t had any official communication or anything like that.

‘I’ve been in meetings with Ben the last few days and (will be) the next few days, so it’s business as usual from that perspective.

‘There’s been no official approach, therefore he’s no more likely to leave as he was the day before as a result of that.

Cambridge United are yet to receive an official approach from Pompey for sporting director Ben Strang. Picture: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

‘If there is an official approach, then there’ll be a conversation. At the minute, there isn’t, so it’s business as usual.’

Indeed, the pair gained promotion from the fourth tier in 2021 and maintained their League One status last term.

He’s also been praised for his shrewd business in the transfer window across the past 24 months, as the U’s have signed names such as Paul Mullin and Kyle Knoyle – who were sold for tidy profits.