Cambridge United v Portsmouth LIVE: Updates, build-up and team news as Blues eye third consecutive League One victory
Pompey return to action once again in League One as they make the trip to Cambridge.
John Mousinho’s men will be looking to cap-off an excellent week in the league with three points at the struggling U’s.
The Blues comfortably saw past Cheltenham 4-0 last Saturday before a 3-1 success against play-off hopefuls Bolton at Fratton Park on Tuesday.
The head coach isn’t expecting any other injured players to make their comeback for the visit to the Abbey Stadium but Ronan Curtis is fit to feature after coming off as a precaution in midweek.
With a nine-point week the aim for Pompey, they face an out-of-form Cambridge side who sit 23rd in League One and have won just one of their past 11 league outings.
You can follow all the build-up and team news before live commentary when the action gets under way from 3pm.
LIVE: Cambridge v Pompey
Here’s how we believe Pompey could line-up today.
Predicted XI: Macey, Rafferty, Raggett, Towler, Ogilvie, Morrell, Tunnicliffe, Dale, Jacobs, Curtis, Bishop.
Pompey boss John Mousinho spoke to The News ahead of this afternoon’s contest.
Paddy Lane is a long-term project who will have a big Pompey future.
And Blues boss John Mousinho is unconcerned about the January arrival not immediately coming to the fore, as he outlined his broader vision for the attacking talent.
Lane’s deadline day capture excited supporters, with the Northern Ireland international arriving from Fleetwood to a fanfare.
It’s been just a single start and four sub appearances to date for the 22-year-old, however, with Lane failing to get off the bench against Bolton on Tuesday night.
Mousinho outlined his thinking over the man who was attracting interest from West Ham and Brighton on the summer, with some leeway being afforded Lane after a big shift in his life.
He said: ‘Paddy’s fine and I had a conversation with him today about what that (being on the bench for three games) means for him.
‘For Paddy, he’s started two games - we’ve won one, drawn the other, not conceded a goal and I think he’s done pretty well in a lot of moments. So there’s no problem whatsoever.
‘Paddy is not a short-term fix for what we need over the next few weeks.
‘It’s great if he can come in and produce and what he was producing last season, but our goal is to get him doing that hopefully this season, but into next year.
‘He’s here for the long term and it’s no problem. It’s a big adjustment coming down to ‘Portsmouth and living on his own. Sometimes you forget that.
‘We’re just making sure he’s comfortable in this environment. It’s a change for him, a new system and a completely new club.
‘That brings a lot of pressure as well, but at some point he will be a really important player for Portsmouth.’
After talks with Lane, Mousinho is confident the new boy understands and is buying into the message he delivered.
The head coach underlined a conviction he thinks big things lie ahead for the former Blackburn youngster at Fratton Park.
Mousinho added: ‘As far as I can tell, he gets it.
‘He got it completely when I spoke to him, he’s an intelligent young lad.
‘He has that long-term view of what is going to happen here.
‘Paddy also knows he can very much affect the side in the short term as well - hence playing games and coming on in games.
‘I have no problem and no concerns whatsoever about what we are going to see from Paddy.’
John Mousinho has revealed why Tom Lowery was not brought off the bench against Bolton in midweek.
Lowery gave all Blues fans a lift with his presence on the bench for Tuesday’s 3-1 success at Fratton Park.
It was the midfielder’s first league involvement since coming off in the win over Peterborough on September 3, as he struggled with an unusual hamstring injury.
Lowery’s only involvement since was an FA Cup return at Hereford in November, when he played against medical advice and suffered a recurrence of the issue.
That had nothing with the former Crewe signing not featuring on Tuesday, with Lowery being readied to be introduced after the break with Paddy Lane.
Ryley Towler’s goal changed the dynamic of the game, leading to Mousinho sitting the pair down again.
Mousinho explained his thinking behind the decision.
He said: ‘I spoke to both of them, they are good guys and they completely understood it.
‘It was a compliment, because they were going to come on to hopefully change the game.
‘In a blink of an eye the game changed when we scored a goal. They were still in my mind to make that substitution, but the goal meant we were on top and there seemed no mileage in making the change.
‘It’s as simple as goals changing games. The momentum we saw building into that free-kick, we were on top and thought we could a bit more in terms of bringing on two creative players - and we thought it would give the crowd a boost as well.
‘The goal naturally gave the crowd a boost, so we didn’t need to do that and sometimes I do just like to wait because goals can do those things.
‘Bolton went 10 yard back and it just changed the dynamic of the game a bit.
‘That was in the forefront of my mind, so I would’ve waited after the goal to have a quick look at how things change.
‘As the game significantly changed, I just thought we had the momentum and were on the front foot - so I didn’t want to disrupt that.’
‘It was nothing to do with Tom or Paddy, it was just about what I saw on the pitch and the momentum we had. Thankfully it paid off.’
