Paddy Lane is a long-term project who will have a big Pompey future.

And Blues boss John Mousinho is unconcerned about the January arrival not immediately coming to the fore, as he outlined his broader vision for the attacking talent.

Lane’s deadline day capture excited supporters, with the Northern Ireland international arriving from Fleetwood to a fanfare.

It’s been just a single start and four sub appearances to date for the 22-year-old, however, with Lane failing to get off the bench against Bolton on Tuesday night.

Mousinho outlined his thinking over the man who was attracting interest from West Ham and Brighton on the summer, with some leeway being afforded Lane after a big shift in his life.

He said: ‘Paddy’s fine and I had a conversation with him today about what that (being on the bench for three games) means for him.

‘For Paddy, he’s started two games - we’ve won one, drawn the other, not conceded a goal and I think he’s done pretty well in a lot of moments. So there’s no problem whatsoever.

‘Paddy is not a short-term fix for what we need over the next few weeks.

‘It’s great if he can come in and produce and what he was producing last season, but our goal is to get him doing that hopefully this season, but into next year.

‘He’s here for the long term and it’s no problem. It’s a big adjustment coming down to ‘Portsmouth and living on his own. Sometimes you forget that.

‘We’re just making sure he’s comfortable in this environment. It’s a change for him, a new system and a completely new club.

‘That brings a lot of pressure as well, but at some point he will be a really important player for Portsmouth.’

After talks with Lane, Mousinho is confident the new boy understands and is buying into the message he delivered.

The head coach underlined a conviction he thinks big things lie ahead for the former Blackburn youngster at Fratton Park.

Mousinho added: ‘As far as I can tell, he gets it.

‘He got it completely when I spoke to him, he’s an intelligent young lad.

‘He has that long-term view of what is going to happen here.

‘Paddy also knows he can very much affect the side in the short term as well - hence playing games and coming on in games.

‘I have no problem and no concerns whatsoever about what we are going to see from Paddy.’