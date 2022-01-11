Here’s all you need to know ahead of kick-off (7pm).

The match is available to watch on iFollow if you can’t make it to the Abbey Stadium

Cambridge team news

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The U’s are expected to make changes to the side that dumped Premier League Newcastle out of the FA Cup on Saturday.

Assistant manager Gary Waddock said Cambridge were likely to turn to fringe members of their squad and some of their younger players for the visit of the Blues.

He said: ‘With the efforts of the players on Saturday and being on such a high, it is important that everybody feels part of it, and I think there will be some changes.

‘We expect some of the lads that are on the bench, as well as the younger players will get some game time.’

Pompey head to Cambridge United tonight in the Papa John's Trophy

Injured keeper Kai McKenzie-Lyle will likely miss out, but fellow stopper Will Mannion could be in contention after returned from a loan spell at the Hawks.

Midfielder Jensen Weir is also a doubt, yet Liam O’Neil could be involved.

Sam Smith should return after his red card against Pompey last week saw him miss the trip to St James’ Park.

Predicted line-up: Dimitar Mitov, Liam Bennett, Jubril Okedina, Conor Materson, Jack Iredale, Paul Digby, Jack Lankester, Wes Hoolahan, Harvey Knibbs, Adam May, Sam Smith. Subs: Will Mannion, George Taylor, Leon Davies, James Brophy, Harrison Dunk, Glenn McConnell, Joe Ironside.

Pompey team news

Danny Cowley is likely to freshen up his starting XI as he keeps one eye on Saturday’s League One visit of MK Dons to Fratton Park.

Because of a lack of games before and over Christmas, the Pompey boss is using the Papa John’s Trophy games like pre-season matches as he attempts to enhance the fitness levels of his squad ahead of the gruelling schedule ahead.

On Friday night at Exeter he made four substitutions near the hour mark to ensure everyone gets a chance to be match sharp – and that tactic is set to continue tonight at the Abbey Stadium.

That could see recalls handed to Ronan Curtis, Louis Thompson, Michael Jacobs, Clark Robertson and Ryan Tunnicliffe.

Predicted line-up: Alex Bass, Kieron Freeman, Sean Raggett, Clark Robertson, Mahlon Romeo, Sean Williams, Louis Thompson, Reeco Hackett, Michael Jacobs, John Marquis, Ronan Curtis. Subs: Toby Steward, Connor Ogilvie, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Lee Brown, Joe Morrell, George Hirst, Marcus Harness.

Matchday odds (Bet365)

Cambridge: 23/10

1-0 9/1, 2-0 16/1, 2-1 11/1, 3-0 33/1, 3-1 25/1, 3-2 33/1

Pompey: 23/20

1-0 7/1, 2-0 9/1, 2-1 17/2, 3-0 18/1, 3-1 16/1, 3-2 28/1

Draw: 12/5

0-0 9/1, 1-1 11/2, 2-2 14/1, 3-3 50/1

Referee

Ben Toner

Key Stats (All competitions)

Cambridge

Record this season: P34 W12 D11 L11

League Position: 16th (27 points)

Top goalscorer: Joe Ironside (12)

Most assists: Wes Hoolahan (5)

Discipline: 50 yellow cards, 2 red card

Pompey

Record this season: P30 W13 D7 L10

League Position: 8th (37 points)

Top goalscorer: Marcus Harness (10)

Most Assists: Ronan Curtis & Ryan Tunnicliffe (4)

Discipline: 43 yellow cards, 1 red card

Form guide

Exeter

W 1-0 Newcastle (A) – FA Cup

D 0-0 Pompey (H) – League One

L 1-0 Rotherham (H) – League One

L 2-0 Charlton (A) – League One

W 5-0 Cheltenham (A) – League One

Pompey

W 3-2 Exeter (A) – Papa John’s Trophy

D 0-0 Cambridge United (A) – League One

W 2-0 v Morecambe (H) - League One

D 0-0 v Sheffield Wednesday (H) - League One

L 2-1 v Harrogate (H) - FA Cup

Other fixtures

League One (7.45pm kick off unless stated)

Tonight

Bolton Wanderers v Wycombe Wanderers (8pm), MK Dons v AFC Wimbledon, Sunderland v Lincoln City.

Wednesday

Crewe v Charlton

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron