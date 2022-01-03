Cambridge v Portsmouth: Team news, predicted XIs, referee, key stats, form guide

Here’s all you need to know ahead of today’s clash at Abbey Stadium.

Pompey team news

Clark Robertson, Louis Thompson, and Ryan Tunnicliffe have all returned to the training pitch after recovering from respective injuries.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the trip to Abbey Stadium may have come too soon in their rehabilitation process, with Danny Cowley explaining how just one of the trio may be able to feature.

As a result, the former Lincoln boss is expected to stick with the back three of Kieron Freeman, Connor Ogilvie, and Sean Raggett.

While Joe Morrell has recovered from illness to be available for selection.

Predicted line-up

Joe Morrell could return to the Pompey starting lineup against Cambridge United. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Gavin Bazunu, Mahlon Romeo, Kieron Freeman, Sean Raggett, Connor Ogilvie, Reeco Hackett, Shaun Williams, Joe Morrell, Ronan Curtis, Marcus Harness, George Hirst.

Subs: Alex Bass, Paul Downing, Michael Jacobs, Miguel Azeez, Ellis Harrison, John Marquis, Harry Jewitt-White

Cambridge United team news

The hosts are currently struggling with a number of injury issues. Lloyd Jones is expected to be unfit for the visit of Pompey, due to a groin issue which is keeping him on the treatment table.

Greg Taylor and Liam O’Neil have returned to training for Mark Bonner’s side, but won’t be fully fit – and are therefore unavailable.

While Wes Hoolahan and Shilow Tracey are also ruled out through injury.

Ex-Pompey player Adam May, though, is expected to feature.

Predicted line-up

Dimitar Mitov, George Williams, Jubril Okedina, Jack Iredale, Harrison Dunk, Paul Digby, Jensen Weir, Sam Smith, Adam May, James Brophy, Joe Ironside.

Subs: Kai McKenzie-Lyle, Jack Lankester, Harvey Knibbs, Ben Worman, Tom Dickens, Kai Yearn, Glenn McConnell

Matchday odds (SkyBet)

Pompey: 19/20

1-0 11/2, 2-0 8/1, 2-1 15/2, 3-0 16/1, 3-1 16/1, 3-2 25/1

Cambridge: 11/4

1-0 17/2, 2-0 18/1, 2-1 11/1, 3-0 40/1, 3-1 33/1, 3-2 33/1

Draw: 23/10

0-0 8/1, 1-1 5/1, 2-2 14/1, 3-3 66/1, 4-4 250/1

Referee

Joshua Smith

Key Stats (All competitions)

Pompey

Record this season: P 38, W 12, D 6, L 10

League Position: 9th (36 points)

Top goalscorer: Marcus Harness (10)

Most Assists: Ronan Curtis & Ryan Tunnicliffe (4)

Discipline: 41 yellow cards, 1 red card

Cambridge:

Record this season: P 38, W 11, D 10, L 11

League Position: 17th (26 points)

Top goalscorer: Joe Ironside (11)

Most assists: Wes Hoolahan (6)

Discipline: 48 yellow cards, 1 red card

Form guide

Pompey

W 2-0 v Morecambe (H) - League One

D 0-0 v Sheffield Wednesday (H) - League One

L 2-1 v Harrogate (H) - FA Cup

W 1-0 v Gillingham (A) - League One

W 3-0 v Lincoln (A) - League One

Cambridge

L 1-0 v Rotherham (H) - League One

L 2-0 v Charlton (A) - League One

W 5-0 v Cheltenham (A) - League One

W 2-1 v Exeter (H) - FA Cup

W 2-0 v Walsall (H) - Papa John’s Trophy

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron