Cambridge v Portsmouth: Team news, predicted XIs, referee, key stats, form guide
Pompey travel to Cambridge United this afternoon (3pm) for their first match of 2022.
Here’s all you need to know ahead of today’s clash at Abbey Stadium.
Pompey team news
Clark Robertson, Louis Thompson, and Ryan Tunnicliffe have all returned to the training pitch after recovering from respective injuries.
But the trip to Abbey Stadium may have come too soon in their rehabilitation process, with Danny Cowley explaining how just one of the trio may be able to feature.
As a result, the former Lincoln boss is expected to stick with the back three of Kieron Freeman, Connor Ogilvie, and Sean Raggett.
While Joe Morrell has recovered from illness to be available for selection.
Predicted line-up
Gavin Bazunu, Mahlon Romeo, Kieron Freeman, Sean Raggett, Connor Ogilvie, Reeco Hackett, Shaun Williams, Joe Morrell, Ronan Curtis, Marcus Harness, George Hirst.
Subs: Alex Bass, Paul Downing, Michael Jacobs, Miguel Azeez, Ellis Harrison, John Marquis, Harry Jewitt-White
Cambridge United team news
The hosts are currently struggling with a number of injury issues. Lloyd Jones is expected to be unfit for the visit of Pompey, due to a groin issue which is keeping him on the treatment table.
Greg Taylor and Liam O’Neil have returned to training for Mark Bonner’s side, but won’t be fully fit – and are therefore unavailable.
While Wes Hoolahan and Shilow Tracey are also ruled out through injury.
Ex-Pompey player Adam May, though, is expected to feature.
Predicted line-up
Dimitar Mitov, George Williams, Jubril Okedina, Jack Iredale, Harrison Dunk, Paul Digby, Jensen Weir, Sam Smith, Adam May, James Brophy, Joe Ironside.
Subs: Kai McKenzie-Lyle, Jack Lankester, Harvey Knibbs, Ben Worman, Tom Dickens, Kai Yearn, Glenn McConnell
Matchday odds (SkyBet)
Pompey: 19/20
1-0 11/2, 2-0 8/1, 2-1 15/2, 3-0 16/1, 3-1 16/1, 3-2 25/1
Cambridge: 11/4
1-0 17/2, 2-0 18/1, 2-1 11/1, 3-0 40/1, 3-1 33/1, 3-2 33/1
Draw: 23/10
0-0 8/1, 1-1 5/1, 2-2 14/1, 3-3 66/1, 4-4 250/1
Referee
Joshua Smith
Key Stats (All competitions)
Pompey
Record this season: P 38, W 12, D 6, L 10
League Position: 9th (36 points)
Top goalscorer: Marcus Harness (10)
Most Assists: Ronan Curtis & Ryan Tunnicliffe (4)
Discipline: 41 yellow cards, 1 red card
Cambridge:
Record this season: P 38, W 11, D 10, L 11
League Position: 17th (26 points)
Top goalscorer: Joe Ironside (11)
Most assists: Wes Hoolahan (6)
Discipline: 48 yellow cards, 1 red card
Form guide
Pompey
W 2-0 v Morecambe (H) - League One
D 0-0 v Sheffield Wednesday (H) - League One
L 2-1 v Harrogate (H) - FA Cup
W 1-0 v Gillingham (A) - League One
W 3-0 v Lincoln (A) - League One
Cambridge
L 1-0 v Rotherham (H) - League One
L 2-0 v Charlton (A) - League One
W 5-0 v Cheltenham (A) - League One
W 2-1 v Exeter (H) - FA Cup
W 2-0 v Walsall (H) - Papa John’s Trophy
