Cameron McGeehan is willing to forgive and forget.

The Pompey new-boy insists he’ll be unblocking any Blues supporter on Twitter who requests him to do so.

McGeehan broke his leg at Fratton Park in January 2017 when he was playing for Luton.

It was a first-half incident which also saw the then-21-year-old incense the home crowd who were unaware of how serious his problem was.

At the time, Blues fans had little sympathy for the midfielder as he beat the ground before being stretchered off.

Remarkably, he was booked at the time for inciting the crowd – and received abuse on social media in the aftermath.

Cameron McGeehan was stretchered off with a broken leg at Fratton Park when Pompey faced Luton in January 2017. Picture: Joe Pepler

That caused McGeehan to block those who sent flak his way as he subsequently spent nine months on the sidelines.

But now he’s found some of those agitators asking for forgiveness, having signed for Pompey on loan from Barnsley for the remainder of the season.

And the former Norwich man isn’t holding any grudges.

He said: ‘I’m not really on Twitter any more but I have had a few messages.

Cameron McGeeham during Pompey training. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘My brother mainly looks after it a lot now and he’s told me I’ve had quite a few messages saying “can you unblock me now?”

‘The thing is, at the time I must have had a few messy messages. I must have blocked them at the time or someone must have blocked them for me.

‘I was pretty out of it for the first week after I broke my leg, so I will have to have a look through them and unblock them.

‘If I have a few stinkers, though, I might be thinking differently!’

McGeehan represents a statement signing for Pompey in the January transfer window and gives Kenny Jackett's midfield options a significant boost.

The Blues fended off interest from promotion rivals Rotherham, while Championship sides such as Charlton, Cardiff and Stoke were also reportedly keen.

McGeehan was a key player when the Tykes went up last season, scoring six goals in 44 appearances – which earned him a spot in the League One Team of the Year.

The London-born ace is capable of playing in the number-10 role, as well as slightly deeper in the engine room.

The 24-year-old has no preference to where he operates, however, and is aiming to hit the ground running.

He added: ‘I can play in the number-10 role or anywhere in the middle, that’s pretty accurate.

‘I’ll play wherever the gaffer sees me. He knows me inside out and I can do a little bit of everything.

‘He might change it and see where I’m best. If you play in midfield, you do a little bit of everything anyway.

‘I’ll try to get some goals and naturally I tend to get into good areas.

‘That’s not my aim, though. My aim is to support the team and then hopefully get some goals.’