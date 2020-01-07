Cameron McGeehan's message to Portsmouth fans: I wouldn't be here if promotion wasn't the goal

New-boy Cameron McGeehan admitted he’s joined Pompey to add to his medal collection.

The midfielder completed a loan move to the Blues today, signing for the Fratton Park club until the end of the season.

He’s found game time under new Barnsley manager Gerhard Struber hard to come by in recent weeks, as the Tykes battle for Championship safety.

But with a track record of helping teams win promotion, McGeehan is seen as a vital new addition who can strengthen Pompey’s promotion push over the second half of the season.

He was part of the Luton side that were crowned Conference Premier champions in 2013-14.

Meanwhile, the former Northern Ireland under-21 international was also a key player in Barnsley’s promotion from League One last year, making 44 appearances and scoring six goals as the Tykes finished runners-up behind Luton.

Cameron McGeehan in action for Barnsley against Charlton earlier this season. Picture Tony Johnson.

He helped engineer a second half of the season run that saw Daniel Stendel’s then side secure 16 wins from their remaining 24 in the division, losing just once.

That form also saw Barnsley overcome an 11-point deficit on then league leaders Pompey, who would go on to finish fourth and three points behind the Tykes in the final standings.

The 10th-placed Blues will need to come close to replicating Barnsley’s run between now and the end of this campaign if they, too, are to make a Championship return.

However, McGeehan sees no reason why Pompey can’t follow a similar route.

He’s described his new club as a ‘sleeping giant’ and one that can be challenging for promotion come May.

McGeehan told the Pompey website: ‘I wouldn’t be coming here if I didn’t think we could get promoted and it’s still really tight at the top of the table.

‘I’m sure everyone would like us to be a bit higher up, but we’re in a good position to go on a run in the second half of the season.

‘I was part of a Barnsley side that did exactly that to win promotion last year and hope that will be replicated here.

‘Pompey have been a bit of a sleeping giant for a number of years now and need to get up to at least the Championship – I’m here to help them do that.

‘I spoke to Kenny quite a few times and he was keen to get me in, while I want to be playing and this is a massive club.

‘The manager knows my style and what I’m about, so hopefully that can suit this club and the way they play.

‘I like to get in the box and score goals, but I’ve got more about me than that and like to do a bit of everything.

‘I’ll certainly give all I’ve got in every game and look to cover every blade of grass – that’s what I’m all about.’

McGeehan should make his Pompey debut when the Blues host AFC Wimbledon in League One on Saturday.