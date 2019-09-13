Pompey fans have been showing their dedication, with some queuing overnight to get tickets for the Carabao Cup fixture against Southampton.

Tickets for the south coast showdown on Tuesday, September 24, went on general sale this morning from 9am.

It’s the first meeting between the Blues and Saints since they drew 2-2 in the Championship in April 2012 – and the first at PO4 since the 1-1 draw in December 2011.

And it appears Pompey fans are desperate to witness the next instalment of the derby fixture, with some supporters reportedly camping out over night at Fratton Park to ensure they get a ringside seat.

@TicketsPompey, via Twitter, claims one fan turned up at 5.50pm on Thursday to guarantee a ticket for the third-round clash.

@BillyPiscopo said he had been queuing since 3.30am this morning to get a seat.

Meanwhile, when @Kora_pfc turned up shortly afterwards, she posted a picture showing fans wrapped up warm and well prepared for the long wait until the ticket office opened at 9am.

Tickets are subject to availability, with fans asked to note that only one ticket can be bought per person.