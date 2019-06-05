Jamal Lowe is being chased by Wigan and Millwall.

The News revealed the Championship pair are pursuing Pompey’s 17-goal top scorer.

Paul Cook’s Latics have had a £1.5m bid rebuffed – as have the Lions.

Pompey are holding out for a figure approaching £3m for a player whose contract expires in the summer of 2020, although there remains a club option.

Given his exploits last season, Lowe may feel ready for a switch to the Championship.

After the play-off defeat to Sunderland, he admitted he had ambitions of playing in the second tier.

Jamal Lowe. Picture: Joe Pepler

But given both Wigan and Millwall only just avoided relegation last season, it’s led to some members of the Fratton faithful wondering whether it would be a worthwhile move for the winger.

Here’s how Blues fans reacted on social media…

@blukeryy via Twitter

Worth more than 3 mil. But if him and Clarke are both sold. Then we’re gonna need some serious signings.. of which we should have the money to do so

@mattburnett23

Wouldn’t sell if I had the choice with a year left with the option of another unless it’s a good mainly upfront why sell ? , and to two championship strugglers who could swap places with use next year

@khooper8695

I'd be very surprised if he moved, considering he's just had a child and if having work done to his house down here. I would expect him to stay at least 1 more season.

@Karlross11

Player swap for Thompson and some cash, wouldn't be too unhappy with that

Martin Paine via Facebook

I know what league they’re in, but both nearly went down last season. If he’s going to leave, it should be to a bigger club. Wigan and Millwall are both smaller clubs than Pompey. It can’t all be about wages. If it was Leeds or West Brom I’d be saying fair enough.

Al Bradshaw

You’d hope if he’s gonna go he’ll show a bit more ambition than these two clubs

Barrie Jenkins

Sorry but if he is going to go then he can do better than those two unless of course there is a swap plus cash for Thompson