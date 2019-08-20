The Fratton faithful were left ruing Pompey’s 3-3 draw with Coventry.

Despite Kenny Jackett’s side holding a 3-1 lead and then the visitors being down to nine men with 12 minutes remaining, Mark Robins’ troops managed to salvage a point at Fratton Park.

Pompey looked to be cruising to a third successive home victory after goals from Ronan Curtis, John Marquis and Gareth Evans.

But despite a numerical disadvantage, the Sky Blues snatched a point when Matt Godden – a former target of Jackett’s – bagged a penalty and Michael Rose’s 86th-minute strike piled misery on the home supporters.

Boos rang out at full-time and Pompey supporters have been having their say on social media.

Here’s how they reacted…

Michael Rose celebrates his equaliser for Coventry. Picture: Robin Jones.

Ollie Joell via Facebook

I think you can see how much we miss Matt Clarke.

Nothing we can do about it, Curtis and Marquis were good tonight. Massive improvements needed if we want to be contenders.

Tom Haustead

What a depressing evening. We have started this season poorly no doubt. The result was poor obviously but another worry was the atmosphere. Can’t remember the last time it was so flat, especially when we were 3-1 up.

@JuggsLife via Twitter

No excuses for @Pompey’s performance tonight, and recent performances, need to seriously rethink a few things. To draw after going 3-1 up especially against a team with 9 men on the pitch. Coventry have done well.

@LTE93

I would have been happy to see Burgess come on as a like for like replacement of either CB who both looked weak. Would also have liked to see Evans replaced by cannon.

@LouisPap94

No excuse for not beating 9 men being 3-1 up Shocking defending Pompey

@Jones_12_

Frustrating result we go again

@pompeytom73

Going to rip up my season card. Eleven years I've had it now and I've seen us go from the premier league to league two and this has still been one of the worst games I've seen

@MikeyRobs91

Nope...still can't find words. Going bed