Pompey fans have been having their say on social media over skipper Brett Pitman.

Blues boss Kenny Jackett today said he Pitman will remain as captain next season. Here’s a selection of the views from supporters.

Really can't see Pitman getting a starting place. Too slow but who knows he may surprise us

Julian Parrett

Brett makes a fantastic captain, in my opinion. He has the right attitude, he's a winner!

Jo Trueman

Pompey skipper Brett Pitman. Picture: Joe Pepler

Move on, what’s the point in having a captain that will spend the majority of the season on the bench. Great player but he’s too old for league one now, his legs are gone you could see that last season.

Phil Hayman

Best player we’ve had in years, got a goal average of nearly one every other game but even as captain must fight for his place? Ridiculous. When he was dropped we went on our worst run of the season. Stats don’t lie his goals speak for themselves.

@Lamby__88

If you saw him play last season, you'd know exactly why. Not ridiculous at all. The only ridiculous thing about it is that he's even being considered as captain, let alone being given it.

@JakeMeyers2015

Never going to be Burgess now! As he's already been here for over four years and worked for two different managers now. And been totally ignored for the Captaincy by both! So I would think he's already very well aware of that himself by now as well!

Cath Absolom

I believe the club is very lucky to have Burgess aboard, but I also have a feeling he is ignored for captaincy when he is totally capable of that

Ionut Patrascu

People always said that players like Brooking and Sheringham ‘ran the first few yards in their head.’ That’s what Brett needs to learn in order to be an effective 10. Too often last season his body language was negative.

John Elgie

Knows how to pass a ball will always chip in with ten. Keep yourself fit Brett just need a decent striker don’t we Catlin.

Dave Downworth

Shawn Woodward you may well be right but keeping himself fit once he returns will be his priority. Club captain is more than what goes on during the 90 minutes on the pitch.

Robert Michael Dewane

Whatmough will make a great captain when fully fit.

Shawn Woodward