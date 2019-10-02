Supporters have been having their say on whether Pompey should postpone their League One meeting with Gillingham later this month.

The Blues have the option to call off the clash on October 12 after Ronan Curtis (Republic of Ireland), Craig MacGillivray (Scotland) and Ross McCrorie (Scotland under-21s) were all named in respective national squads.

It’s a decision Kenny Jackett must make the Football League aware of by Monday.

The Pompey boss decided to postpone their scheduled clash with Southend last month, with the same trio away on international duty and Marcus Harness out injured.

But should the Blues wish to rearrange the game against Gillingham, it would mean a fourth fixture postponed at this early stage of the season.

The August meeting against Rotherham was rearranged because of Victorious Festival, while last month’s trip to Bury did not take place following their expulsion from the Football League.

Kenny Jackett

And the vast majority of the Fratton faithful are in agreement Pompey should play the game against the Gills later this month.

Here’s what the Blues fans had to say on Facebook page Portsmouth FC – The News...

Bryony Vine

Play, the only biggest loss will be Craig MacGillivray but apart from that give the others a chance to step up. Shouldn't cancel the game otherwise the fixtures are going to build up

Shawn Woodward

Can we really afford to risk dropping further behind?

Marcus Reid

Play.... it would be nice to visit Fratton Park on a Saturday again!

David Higgins

Play. KJ bangs on about how good the squad is.

Curtis needs a rest at club level. McCrorie does not play anyway. If the defence actually do the job on the day, the keeper will be fine.

Pete Graham

Play the game! Won’t miss Curtis on current form (might do him good to have a change of training regime etc).

McCrorie is a ‘bit’ player at the moment and Bass is more than capable.

Paul Carden

Gillingham were too strong for us last season. Big risk playing with a rookie keeper.

Roy Larder

Don't postpone any more matches.....part of the reason were down the bottom..... should have played Southend when we had the chance......it's only Curtis that plays anyway......

Andy Whittle

With what we have at the back right now, we need Craig every game.

David Higgins

Play it....