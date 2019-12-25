Retro Pompey fans

Can you spot yourself in our Christmas Day gallery full of great retro Portsmouth fan photos?

A very Merry Christmas to Pompey fans out there from everyone here at The News! 

There’ll be plenty of old tales being brought up around the dinner table and over a few drinks today, while the old picture albums my also be brought out. So why not also have a look through our gallery to see if there are any crackers of you or your family members following the Blues from yesteryear...

Fans during Division One title-winning 2002-03 season

Fans during Division One title-winning 2002-03 season
Pompey fans celebrate during the 1986-87 season

Pompey fans celebrate during the 1986-87 season
One member of the Fratton faithful with his face painted

One member of the Fratton faithful with his face painted
Supporters invade the pitch at Sheffield United to celebrate Pompey's promotion from the Old Division Two

Supporters invade the pitch at Sheffield United to celebrate Pompey's promotion from the Old Division Two
