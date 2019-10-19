Fans have been having their say on Pompey’s 1-0 defeat to AFC Wimbledon.

And there's no disguising the fact that manager Kenny Jackett's is the main focus of their frustrations.

The majority of fans who have contacted The News via Facebook believe now is the time for a change, after the Blues suffered their fourth league defeat in 11 games.

The loss at Kingsmeadow leaves Pompey 17th in the League One table – and just two points off the relegation zone.

Here’s a selection of the views shared with us after Saturday’s final whistle...

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett

Frank Hoskins: I know it will upset some but don’t turn up for the next home game.

That would send a message to the Eisners.

Yes I know they already have the gate money from season tickets but would show the will of the fans.

Jim Beck: I like Kenny but it’s fundamentally clear the players are not producing from his direction.

Don’t know why exactly but I expect tactical inflexibility as a main concern. Caitlin needs to consider his options.

David Riddell: It would be easy for KJ to deflect blame on the players and ask us to look at the match stats.

But the truth is the whole squad have been drained of all confidence and loyalty in their manager through his incompetence.

Defenders not defending and forwards not scoring, we are as fragile as a paper bag. Jackett has to go.... and now.

Anthony Knight: Surely now even the most staunch Jacketteer can see he’s got to go and go now..but will the Eisners act?..I doubt it.

Ian Nisbeck: This has got to be the final straw.

Jackett has to go no ifs no buts. If we act now we may be able to salvage something from this season.

Barrie Jenkins: He simply must be gone as this cannot be allowed to continue.

Promotion or anywhere near it is out of the question, it’s about survival and if the owners do nothing then we will know what their intention is... stagnation or even worse, regression.

Tom Haustead: Stuck up for Kenny a lot last season as we were getting results despite the style not being the most exciting but you can’t ignore what’s right in front of you and things are not right.

Wouldn’t be sad to see him go at this point.

If we are getting rid then do it now as we still have three quarters of the season left if someone can come in and and reinvigorate us.

No point continuing like this until January and then doing it.

Joe Parkinson: Defended Kenny because of his prolific track record of promotion.

But now I find it hard to believe we'll get anywhere near the play-offs let alone promotion, 4 games unbeaten with a different formation, yet he switches back to a so called 4-2-3-1 which we all know is a glorified 4-3-3, and we lose again. Come on now, do we not learn our lessons?

Jackett has to go because we, let alone the club, don't deserve such an awful league position.

Graham Berry: Time for the fans to turn attention towards Eisners.

Sure they think all the time we turn up at fratton park we are happy. If they don’t sack him they are part of the problem.

Paul Wiggins: 62% percession 22 shots 9 on target and cant manage a goal, just like the stats use to be under Cook.

And we still go with 1 forward, not good enough time to go but will they get rid, let's see how ambitious they are now cos if they don’t change it now this season is over bar for possibly a relegation fight.