'Cannot stop scoring... magnificent against former club' - Neil Allen's Portsmouth match ratings from win against Ipswich

Luke Chambers (4) of Ipswich Town is shown a red card, sent off during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Portsmouth and Ipswich Town at Fratton Park, Portsmouth, England on 21 December 2019.
Check out Neil Allen’s Pompey match ratings from the Blues’ 1-0 win against Ipswich.

Ronan Curtis’ 50th-minute effort sealed the win for Kenny Jackett’s side against a key promotion rival.

Barely challenge by Ipswich - 7

(replaced by James Bolton 42mins): Another injury for unfortunate loanee - 6

Impressive at the back on his return - 8

Really growing with regular games - 7

Went about his job well - 7

On top of his game in tough conditions - 7

Ran the midfield throughout - 8

Never stopped surging down the right - 7

(replaced by Gareth Evans 59mins): Energy and work-rate was impressive - 7

Just cannot stop scoring at present - 8

