'Can't believe the difference... looking good' - How Portsmouth fans on Twitter greeted 2-0 win against Morecambe

The Blues extended their unbeaten run in League One to nine games and moved up to eighth in the table as a result.

That’s just one point off the play-off positions – something which appeared out of reach at the start of November.

And it’s a fact not lost on the Fratton faithful as they took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the victory.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marcus Harness put Pompey ahead on 11 minutes with his 10th goal of the season. Picture: Stephen Flynn/ProSportsImages

Here’s a selection of those thoughts...

@GavH_: Brilliant win for #Pompey can’t believe the difference between now and few months ago!

@PFCJ96: 16 points out of a possible 18.

Only time we dropped points because Peacock-Farrell had an absolute worldie of a game. Looking good #Pompey.

@AshGower1990: 4 points from Sheff Weds and Morecambe is decent.

Point outside the play offs. Up the blues #Pompey.

@jakemeyers2015: Great result! Another 3pts on the board, really starting to gel.

Don't think anybody had a bad game for #Pompey, which we've not been able to say many times this season!

Alex Cush: Championship

@pepe_lacey_pn: With the 2-0 victory today, #Pompey have now kept the most clean sheets in League One season with 11.

@ashleybarfoot24: Danny Cowley doing a great job with a patched up side, hopefully players like Thompson, Morrell and Robertson back soon. #Pompey