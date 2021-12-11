'Can't believe the difference... looking good' - How Portsmouth fans on Twitter greeted 2-0 win against Morecambe
Pompey fans on social media have been sharing their views following today’s 2-0 win against Morecambe.
The Blues extended their unbeaten run in League One to nine games and moved up to eighth in the table as a result.
That’s just one point off the play-off positions – something which appeared out of reach at the start of November.
And it’s a fact not lost on the Fratton faithful as they took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the victory.
Here’s a selection of those thoughts...
@GavH_: Brilliant win for #Pompey can’t believe the difference between now and few months ago!
@PFCJ96: 16 points out of a possible 18.
Only time we dropped points because Peacock-Farrell had an absolute worldie of a game. Looking good #Pompey.
@AshGower1990: 4 points from Sheff Weds and Morecambe is decent.
Point outside the play offs. Up the blues #Pompey.
@jakemeyers2015: Great result! Another 3pts on the board, really starting to gel.
Don't think anybody had a bad game for #Pompey, which we've not been able to say many times this season!
Alex Cush: Championship
@pepe_lacey_pn: With the 2-0 victory today, #Pompey have now kept the most clean sheets in League One season with 11.
@ashleybarfoot24: Danny Cowley doing a great job with a patched up side, hopefully players like Thompson, Morrell and Robertson back soon. #Pompey
@KildareHoops: Well done Pompey. Another Win. Another clean sheet for Gav! What a save! Onwards and Upwards