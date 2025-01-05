Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey supporters have taken to social media to have their say on Sunday's defeat at Championship rivals Sunderland.

An impressive band of travelling support made the long journey from Portsmouth to the North East as promotion contenders Sunderland inflicted a narrow defeat on John Mousinho’s side.

The Black Cats grabbed an early lead when in-form forward Wilson Isidor broke the offside trap and kept his cool to slot the ball beyond advancing Pompey keeper Nicolas Schmid. Although the hosts created a number of chances to extend their early lead, Portsmouth stayed in the game and had opportunities to snatch a point through Josh Murphy and Colby Bishop. However, the red card shown to captain Marlon Pack for a foul on goalscorer Isidor midway through the second-half. Despite their numerical advantage, Pompey continued to press forwards as they put on a promising performance that went without rewards. There was further positivity in the performance of recent signing Rob Atkinson as the former Bristol City man was introduced into the action following Pack’s dismissal.

In the hours after the game, Portsmouth supporters have taken to social media to give their take on the performance, Atkinson’s debut and the red card shown to Pack.

Posting on The News’ Facebook page, Daniel Quilter said: “Pack took one for the team but I think he won't get back in the side now. Atkinson looks like a man mountain, that's what we need ! He can pass a ball as well.” However, Mark Terry urged caution over the performance of Freddie Potts after he received a seven in The News’ players ratings, as he said: Oozing class? Let’s give him more than five minutes before judging. I fear Marlon’s time is up - he’s not a midfielder anymore and clearly can’t defend.”

Taking a positive view of the performance on X (formerly Twitter), Luke Ellis said: “Defeat today, but I was pleased with how #Pompey played today. Lots of fight and effort. We’ll keep getting stronger too with injured players returning and new additions.” Alex Fletcher threw his support behind Pack after his red card, posting: “Quick reminder to everyone slating Pack; he’s been CB for 4 of our 5 wins the year, whilst playing out of position at 33. He’s the club captain who’s led us back to the championship. Show him some respect,”

There was more positivity from Mark Docherty. He said: “If we show that fight and resolve we’ll pick up a few points away, which will be enough if we continue our home form. I’d have taken that before kick-off” and Jack Davis added: “Committed away performance. Didn’t crumble after gifting them a goal. Could have been battered but also could have got something out of it. Can’t fault the effort, we keep going. Atkinson with an exciting cameo.”