Pompey director Eric Eisner has shared his verdict on the Blues’ enthralling 3-3 draw with Leeds United on the opening day of the season.

And he’s full of praise for John Mousinho’s side as they defied the odds to return home with a point from the trip to Elland Road.

Few would have given Pompey - who were without six players for the match in Yorkshire - much of a chance before kick-off as they travelled to the title favourites’ home patch on day one of the new campaign.

Yet the Blues displayed the same grit that served them so well at times last term on their way to League One glory - plus some expert finishing - to secure a well-deserved point in front of nearly 3,000 away fans.

In fact, many thought they had secured a famous win, after Callum Lang calmly slotted home from the penalty spot deep into injury-time to hand the visitors a 3-2 lead.

Leeds substitute Brenden Aronson denied them that historic victory just moments later as he rescued the home side a share of the spoils. But like the rest of the Pompey family, Eisner was proud of what he saw from Mousinho’s men.

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, he hailed the ‘cardiac kids’ and the ‘big point’ the Blues have returned home with.

He posted: ‘So, what a way to open up on the Championship campaign. Big point to take! Can’t argue with that result.

‘The cardiac kids are back. Should be an entertaining season to say the least. Would have taken a point at the start of the day for sure.

‘This team seems to have the heart of last year. Highly entertaining first game. Lots more to come… @Pompey.’

Pompey return to action on Tuesday when they play host to Millwall in the Carabao Cup. Another home game follows next Saturday, when Luton Town are the visitors to Fratton Park in the Championship.

The Blues’ goalscorers at Elland Road today were Elias Sorensen (23 minutes) and Lang (41 and 90+2 penalty).