The trip to the Cardiff City Stadium will be the Blues’ first since Kenny Jackett’s men were defeated 2-1 after extra-time in the same competition back in 2017.
However, there’ll be no extra 30 minutes required tonight with the result determined by penalties should the scores be level after 90 minutes.
Cowley’s side will be eyeing their first competitive win of the campaign after consecutive draws in the opening two games of the season in League One.
We’ll have build-up, gossip, video and team news ahead of kick-off (7.45pm) before live commentary throughout the evening.
Live: Cardiff v Pompey
Last updated: Tuesday, 09 August, 2022, 20:42
- Pompey travel to Wales to take on Cardiff in the first round of the Carabao Cup.
- Danny Cowley makes six changes to side that drew to Lincoln.
- Owen Dale handed debut, while Tom Lowery has a place on the bench
Half-time verdict
Half-time
Pack’s free-kick into the box came to nothing and the referee blows for half-time.
Mingi wins a free-kick 30-yards out after King committed a foul.
Dale tries to find an opening but never had a real control on the ball.
Three minutes added on here.
Ralls this time fires a shot from 25-yards out but is again over Griffiths goal.
Curtis is not happy with the referee after he was deemed to have committed a foul on the half-way line.
Pompey looking compact at the back, can they hold on for another three minutes?
Rafferty’s deep cross finds Dale but his header back in is claimed by Alnwick in goal.
Eli King is the latest to have an attempt for the Bluebirds but his shot from 23-yards out was high and wide.