The trip to the Cardiff City Stadium will be the Blues’ first since Kenny Jackett’s men were defeated 2-1 after extra-time in the same competition back in 2017.

However, there’ll be no extra 30 minutes required tonight with the result determined by penalties should the scores be level after 90 minutes.

Cowley’s side will be eyeing their first competitive win of the campaign after consecutive draws in the opening two games of the season in League One.

We’ll have build-up, gossip, video and team news ahead of kick-off (7.45pm) before live commentary throughout the evening.