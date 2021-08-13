Cardiff City boss reveals situation over move for Portsmouth's prized asset and summer Blackburn Rovers target Ronan Curtis

The Championship side have been interested in the Republic of Ireland international this summer, but the Bluebirds boss believes he hasn’t got the financial muscle to get a deal over the line.

McCarthy worked with Curtis when he was boss of the Boys in Green, but feels Pompey’s valuation of the man also being linked with Blackburn makes a transfer a no go.

He told Wales Online: ‘We haven’t got the money to buy him.

‘What is he, £3m? We’re not buying him. We’ve not spent anything this summer.

‘We’ve gone with Mark McGuinness, who I think is a really good signing. He has started really well and I’m delighted with that.

‘Then we took a loan player and frees. James Collins is a great free for us - as Ryan Wintle will prove to be.

‘But we’ve not splashed the cash and we’re not going to do it now.’

