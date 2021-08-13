Cardiff City boss reveals situation over move for Portsmouth's prized asset and summer Blackburn Rovers target Ronan Curtis
Mick McCarthy has admitted Cardiff has been priced out of a move for Ronan Curtis.
The Championship side have been interested in the Republic of Ireland international this summer, but the Bluebirds boss believes he hasn’t got the financial muscle to get a deal over the line.
McCarthy worked with Curtis when he was boss of the Boys in Green, but feels Pompey’s valuation of the man also being linked with Blackburn makes a transfer a no go.
He told Wales Online: ‘We haven’t got the money to buy him.
‘What is he, £3m? We’re not buying him. We’ve not spent anything this summer.
‘We’ve gone with Mark McGuinness, who I think is a really good signing. He has started really well and I’m delighted with that.
‘Then we took a loan player and frees. James Collins is a great free for us - as Ryan Wintle will prove to be.
‘But we’ve not splashed the cash and we’re not going to do it now.’
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.
You can subscribe here to get the latest news from Fratton Park - and to support our local team of expert Pompey writers.