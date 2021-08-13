Cardiff City boss reveals situation over move for Portsmouth's prized asset and summer Blackburn Rovers target Ronan Curtis

Mick McCarthy has admitted Cardiff has been priced out of a move for Ronan Curtis.

By Jordan Cross
Friday, 13th August 2021, 11:28 am
Updated Friday, 13th August 2021, 11:32 am

The Championship side have been interested in the Republic of Ireland international this summer, but the Bluebirds boss believes he hasn’t got the financial muscle to get a deal over the line.

McCarthy worked with Curtis when he was boss of the Boys in Green, but feels Pompey’s valuation of the man also being linked with Blackburn makes a transfer a no go.

He told Wales Online: ‘We haven’t got the money to buy him.

‘What is he, £3m? We’re not buying him. We’ve not spent anything this summer.

‘We’ve gone with Mark McGuinness, who I think is a really good signing. He has started really well and I’m delighted with that.

‘Then we took a loan player and frees. James Collins is a great free for us - as Ryan Wintle will prove to be.

Ronan Curtis

‘But we’ve not splashed the cash and we’re not going to do it now.’

