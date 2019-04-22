Have your say

Omar Bogle's season could be over.

Kenny Jackett admitted the on-loan Cardiff striker may not feature again for Pompey after he missed today’s 2-1 victory over Coventry.

Omar Bogle. Picture: Joe Pepler

Bogle is on crutches after picking up swelling on his knee and ankle in Good Friday’s win at Burton Albion.

Jackett conceded it’s unlikely the 25-year-old will feature in the remaining three League One fixtures against Sunderland, Peterborough and Accrington.

And if the Blues miss out on automatic promotion, Pompey are unsure whether Bogle will recover in time for the play-offs.

The manager said: ‘Omar has a knee and an ankle injury for a challenge he got booked on at Burton.

‘He is on crutches at the moment so it doesn’t look like for the next week or two he’ll be fit.

‘There's quite a bit of swelling on both the knee and ankle.

‘You’d think he’s odds against it (to play for the remainder of the normal season).

‘It looks like it’ll need a couple of weeks at least

‘Maybe, maybe (he could be fit for the play-offs).

‘We’re just waiting for the swelling to go down but playing Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, it looks tough to envisage him in any of those games.

‘Beyond that, I don’t know.’

Bogle has scored four goals in 12 appearances during his Fratton Park spell.